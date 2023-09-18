New President at Pure and Natural Pet

Organic pet product company Pure And Natural Pet has promoted Brian Taus to the position of president. Taus, elevated from his most recent role as SVP of sales, will spearhead the company’s team and guide future growth.

Company founder Beth Sommers will continue to serve as CEO. “Brian has been instrumental in expanding the brand into 12 countries and has developed critical retail and distribution partners,” she said. “Brian has helped craft our company’s strategic plan and this appointment demonstrates our commitment to growth and new business opportunities, I look forward to working with Brian on our shared passion for healthy pets, their families, and the planet.”

Prior to his tenure at Pure and Natural Pet, Taus built an extensive career in the CPG industry over the course of 35 years. He has served in leadership roles at Starbucks, Ocean Spray, C&W Frozen Foods, Dean Foods, Kraft General Foods, and the National Dairy Products Corp.

Taus’s passion for pets and their families starts at home, where he and his family enjoy their yellow lab, Tucker. “I look forward to the opportunity to lead and grow the Pure and Natural Pet Brand while preserving our tradition of continuously developing new and innovative pet products catering to the growing demand for quality and organic pet items,” he declared.

Founded in 2015 and based in Norwalk, Conn., Pure and Natural Pet offers a variety of USDA Certified Organic and natural pet wellness and grooming products, including shampoos and conditioners, health and wellness items, flea and tick treatments, ear care, organic dental solutions and feline favorites.

The market for organic pet products remains dynamic. According to a recent report from NielsenIQ (NIQ), pet parents are spending more money on healthier alternatives, sustainable goods and ethical sourcing.