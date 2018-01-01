New Mason Natural® Supplement Gummies: Matcha & Turmeric Ginger

Mason Vitamins, is proud to launch Matcha & Turmeric gummy supplements. Matcha made with green tea leaves, and Turmeric with Ginger are gluten-free, Pectin based and Kosher certified. These new gummies feature Mason’s new, updated, branding initiative. For over 51 years, customers have counted on Mason Vitamins commitment to quality. Each 60-count gummy bottle of Matcha and Turmeric has a suggested retail price of $8.99 and $10.99 respectively.

For more information, visit www.masonvitamins.com.

Contact: [email protected].