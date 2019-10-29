New Grocer Aims to Put Clean Label to the Test

A new platform is looking to raise the stakes in the grocery industry ever higher by rating thousands of groceries across a range of categories based on sustainability and toxicity.

Pure Market, which not only grades but also sells food and other consumer packaged goods, says its mission is to empower consumers to make more informed shopping decisions based on research culled from scientific lab testing for harmful elements such as plasticizers, pesticides, heavy metals and more.

Pure Market says each of its products is sampled and tested for as many as 400 different attributes, including industrial and environmental contaminants, pollutants, heavy metals and pesticide residues; nutrition; efficacy; and label claim accuracy. The company will only sell products that are graded at a B- or above.

“Customers expect transparency from companies, but sometimes it’s hard to cut through the marketing clutter to understand whether or not a product label is accurate,” said Sunny Kapoor, senior vice president of digital product management, Pure Market. “Our company mission is to level set the industry and go beyond product labels and marketing speak to provide true, unbiased insights to shoppers on what exactly is in the products they consume — and feed their families and pets — every day.”

Pure Market says it will continue to expand its product and brand offerings, and more products will be available for purchase across all categories including baby, food and beverage, household cleaning, health and fitness, personal care and pet food.

Pure Market’s e-commerce platform and testing methodology are at puremarket.com.