Grocery Innovation as a Path to Growth

As established CPG brands and grocery retailers rifle their playbooks in search of strategies for driving growth in a marketplace where sales volume and profit are suffering continuous contraction, they need to give special attention to, and bookmark, the section on innovation.

Innovative product development and distribution is the lifeblood of food retailing and many in the industry — particularly those anchored in the traditional space — are in need of a serious infusion if there’s to be any hope of turnaround for them.

Dramatic, sanguinary metaphors aside, the reality is that traditional grocery stores can no longer expect to be successful simply by serving as CPG-supplied ingredient warehouses — enabling at-home meal preparation by stocking ubiquitous recipe requirements. Seismic shifts in share within the $1.3 trillion food market are making that role increasingly untenable and unprofitable. The remaining pathway to growth is innovation. And it’s one that emerging brands have taken to get on shelf and steal share.

It is not an easy road for those less nimble. But it is navigable, nonetheless.

Trends must be distinguished from fads.

There are a number of new consumables currently receiving significant media coverage and contending for shelf space even as controversy and company valuations swirl.

From plant-based protein to non-milk to clean meat to CBD oil-infused, the ongoing proliferation of “alternative” offerings would appear to promise real opportunity for successfully activating a shopper base that is seriously committed to dietary improvement involving sustainability and responsible sourcing.

But which products will endure and generate long-term positive market effect? How can manufacturers and marketers understand where to invest their time, energy and dollars? (Remember, Atkins?)

Determining how best to commit resources will demand more than a study of the latest headlines. But, the means to understand product potential and genuine shopper preferences are readily available.