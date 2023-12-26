New Fresh by Brookshire’s Store Gets Approval for Texas

Expected to open in 2025, a new Fresh by Brookshire’s store will be located at the corner of U.S. Highway 259 and North Fourth Street in Longview, Texas. (Photo source: Fresh by Brookshire’s Facebook page)

Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) has officially received the greenlight to expand its Fresh by Brookshire's banner. The regional grocer, Longview Economic Development Corp. (LEDCO) and the city of Longview have revealed that they’re moving forward with plans to build a new Fresh by Brookshire’s store, in Longview, Texas. During the LEDCO board of directors meeting last week, the infrastructure improvement plan was approved to support the future store site, which is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 259 and North Fourth Street.

News broke of BGC purchasing land in the eastern Texas city in late November. At the time, company representative Morgan Jones referred to the impending location as “a new-generation Fresh by Brookshire’s store.”

“We are so excited to be bringing the next generation of our incredible Fresh store to the community of Longview,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO at BGC. “Fresh is so much more than a typical grocery store. From our award-winning dry-aged beef program to our restaurant-quality and chef-prepared items, we offer a remarkable shopping experience with all of the everyday staples you need. This new store will stand as a testament to our company’s plans for growth and our mission to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to customers through our core values.”

The store in Longview will be the third location for the Fresh by Brookshire’s banner. The original concept store opened in Tyler, Texas, in 2011. The second location opened in 2022 in Fate, Texas. The Fresh banner is known for its vast culinary and wine selections, along with special events and entertainment for the entire family.

The current Fresh locations feature dozens of chef-prepared entrees, authentic Japanese ramen and Vietnamese pho counters, a taco bar, brick-oven Neapolitan-style pizza, an artisan bakery, dry-aged beef, a full-service meat and seafood counter, charcuterie and cheese selections, fresh produce with a large variety of organics and a full-service floral shop. These stores also have a coffee bar, handcrafted gelato, patio dining, an outdoor café, live music, and on-site parks with children’s playgrounds.

“I’m often asked for Longview to recruit specific businesses, and a Fresh store is one of the most common requests I hear,” said Andy Mack, mayor of Longview. “Brookshire’s has been a tremendous community partner, and we can’t wait for them to bring this innovative grocery concept to Longview.”

BGC expects to break ground early next year for the new Fresh by Brookshire’s, and the store is slated to open in 2025.

For 95 years, family-owned and led BGC has strived to remain true to the strong values of its founder, Wood T. Brookshire. Current CFO Michael Arnett outlined the company's unique approach to business during Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Impact event in November. Some of the values he covered included “Jump Over the Counter” Service Excellence (a reference to a company founder’s athletic enthusiasm); Do the Right Thing – the Right Way; Competitive Grit; Do Your Best Every Day; The Team Matters; and Results-Driven With a Future Focus.

BGC has grown to become a leading regional grocery retailer, with 17,500 employee-partners and more than 200 store locations in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Stores operate under the banners of Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, Fresh by Brookshire’s, and Reasor’s. The Tyler, Texas-based company is No. 63 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.