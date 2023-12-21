Kroger’s New Initiative Will Help Address Food Desert in South Dallas

The Kroger Co. soft-launched a new initiative on Dec. 20 by providing free groceries to 200 families in South Dallas. Beginning early next year, the grocer will work with multiple organizations in the area to help address food insecurity through a program called “Grocery Connect,” according to a local report.

As part of the program, residents of the South Dallas food desert will have the ability to order groceries online through Kroger, and can have them delivered to their homes with no additional fees. “This service is going to bring the entire grocery store to the front door,” John Votava, director of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Dallas Division, told Dallas/Fort Worth’s Fox 4 News.

“All you have to do is give the access, and we help to provide the access, and now the community can no longer be called a food desert because of Grocery Connect” said Gabe Madison, president of participating organization Bonton Farms.

Meanwhile, Instacart recently announced the expansion of its partnership with Kroger, which will enable digital Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) acceptance at all Kroger, Ralphs, Foods Co, Fry’s, Jay C, Pay Less and Food 4 Less stores on Instacart’s platform. According to the grocery technology company, this benefit reaches nearly 95% of people enrolled in the SNAP program.

Serving over 11 million customers daily through digital shopping and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century. Instacart partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.