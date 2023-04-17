New Fiorucci Ciao! Dry-Cured Stickados Line

Enjoy authentically crafted Italian meats on-the-go. Each 0.8-ounce Stickado is ready-to-eat and individually wrapped. No refrigeration is required! Our aged, dry-cured pepperoni, salami, and salami with prosciutto Stickado flavors are traditionally made in Fiorucci’s timeless style with all the flavor and quality you’ve come to expect from Fiorucci. Crafted with over 170 years of Fiorucci recipes passed down through three generations, Stickados are made with all-natural pork, with no artificial flavors, colors, ingredients, nitrates, or nitrites added. Each easy-open Stickado is also gluten free and high in protein with 8 grams per stick! Each Stickado comes in a colorful, 18-count display-ready case, ideal for merchandising at point-of-sale. Elevate your snacking and charcuterie assortment today with new Fiorucci Ciao! Stickados.