New Collaboration Brings Brand and Basket Building to Tasty Social Network

It’s become a new front in reaching consumers who are scrolling their devices on a near-constant basis and exploring recipes to fit their shifting lifestyles: pairing social content and online basket building. A fresh take on that approach comes from shopping list marketing and insights platform AdAdapted, which is partnering with the popular social food network, Tasty from BuzzFeed, and recipe shopping provider Northfork.

The new partnership provides an “add to bag” service for brands and enables Tasty viewers to choose items for scheduled pickup or delivery at Walmart stores around the country. Through Northfork’s technical foundation and AdAdapted’s one-click technology, brands can reach consumers at the right time and discover their real-time purchase intent. In turn, users can easily find, order and pick up ingredients for meals that interest them. Tasty, which has integrated Walmart shopping into its platform, offers more than 6,000 recipes.

“AdAdapted is extremely excited to work alongside Tasty to expand each of our unique offerings in the CPG space,” said Mike Pedersen, founder and CEO of Ann Arbor, Mich.-based AdAdapted. “We look forward to helping our CPG clients engage recipe-minded shoppers while also assisting Tasty in streamlining the Add-to-Bag process.”

Added Brendan Kelly, SVP of brand partnerships at New York-based BuzzFeed: “Tasty sets out to make cooking more accessible for our audience, and as part of that mission we are always looking for ways to make the conversion experience as frictionless as possible, and get our users the items they need to make our recipes. With our long-standing relationship with Walmart and AdAdapted’s expertise in the add-to-list space, AdAdapted is the ideal partner to assist in this goal.”

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.