Nestlé has launched Nestlé Rallies nut butter bombs, a snack boasting bold flavors, real creamy nut butters, and rich, premium chocolate. With no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs are chilled to maintain freshness and flavor, providing additional snacking options for those shopping the perimeter of the grocery store. Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs are available in two flavors, Brownie Almond Butter, filled with rich dark chocolate, almond butter and crunchy almond pieces, complemented by a creamy milk chocolate shell, and Salted Cashew Butter, a salty-sweet treat featuring a smooth blend of cashew butter covered in rich, premium dark chocolate, with a third slated to roll out in early 2022: Raspberry Peanut Butter, offering a dark chocolate coating balanced by a creamy peanut butter center studded with raspberry pieces. A package of Nestlé Rallies contains three individual bite-sized bombs, with a suggested retail price of $2.49.