Nescafé, the world’s largest coffee producer, has expanded its U.S. portfolio with its first-ever liquid concentrate line, Nescafé Espresso Concentrate. Enabling customizable and convenient at-home coffee, the product easily dissolves in water or milk, offering an easy way for consumers to craft their own premium café-style iced espresso-based beverages in mere seconds. The espresso concentrate is made with smooth 100% Arabica beans and comes in two bold and full-bodied variations: rich, strong Black and comforting, satisfying Sweet Vanilla. A 300-milliliter bottle of either variety, making approximately 20 cups of high-quality espresso, will be available starting in February for a suggested retail price of $9.49, although prices may vary by retailer. Nescafé is a brand of Nestlé USA.