NCR Atleos ATMs Rolling Out at Asda

NCR Atleos Corp., which provides greater financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, has been selected by U.K. retailer Asda Stores Ltd. as its ATM network partner to offer shoppers easy, secure access to cash services.

ASDA customers will soon be able to transact with 1,200-plus Cashzone-branded Atleos-owned and -operated ATMs at more than 600 stores. By tapping Atleos to provide an end-to-end ATM solution, ASDA aims to reduce complexity and boost efficiency while providing greater availability and access for customers. ASDA will also leverage Atleos’ onscreen marketing at the ATM to promote its brand, offers and services.

“By implementing Atleos ATMs, Asda will deliver a convenient cash access experience for our over 18 million weekly shoppers,” said Neil Foster, head of Asda money at the Leeds-based retailer, which operates such retail formats as supercenters, superstores and supermarkets as well as Asda Living stores, across the United Kingdom. “Allowing simple access to cash and more services in the future is a top priority for us. We’re really excited about the Atleos vision on how to quickly introduce new innovation to further support our customers. We partnered with Atleos for their proven track record of success, and together we look forward to facilitating stronger, more rewarding customer experiences.”

“Asda understands the importance and power of consumer choice,” noted Diego Navarrete, EVP, global sales for Atlanta-based Atleos, which was formed when NCR Corp. separated into two independent publicly traded companies, NCR Voyix (digital commerce) and NCR Atleos (ATMs). “By utilizing Atleos’ ATM network, this leading retailer is enabling customers to access cash services when and where they prefer. Plus, they are simultaneously creating new revenue streams to support business goals. We are excited to expand our partnership with Asda, enabling convenient self-service banking and strategically planning for future innovations.”

Asda was owned by Walmart until it was acquired by Mohsin and Zuber Issa, founders and co-CEOs of EG Group, a worldwide convenience retailer based in Blackburn, United Kingdom, and investment funds managed by TDR Capital LLP, a U.K.-based private equity firm. The acquisition was completed in early 2021.