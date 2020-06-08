NCA Adds to Public Policy Team

Alyssa Clevenger has joined the National Confectioners Association’s (NCA) public policy and government affairs team as senior manager of political affairs. In her new role, Clevenger will support NCA’s political efforts and manage the CandyPAC, the confectionery industry’s political action committee and one of the top five largest food and beverage PACs.

“The CandyPAC is one of the most important tools we use to address critical public policy issues, and Alyssa’s experience and fundraising expertise will play a key role in advancing our industry’s powerful narrative in Washington and elevating the CandyPAC’s activities,” noted Liz Clark, SVP of public policy at Washington, D.C.-based NCA. “With Alyssa’s addition to the team, the CandyPAC will continue to support congressional leaders who understand the issues and concerns of the confectionery industry and the more than 600,000 American workers whose jobs are tied to confectionery.”

Prior to joining NCA, Clevenger crafted and executed fundraising, disbursements and political strategy for the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s HotelPAC. Along with her expertise in fundraising, she brings to her latest role years of experience in grass-roots advocacy, political communications and donor relations.