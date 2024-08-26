 Skip to main content

NatureSweet PAW Patrol Cherubs To Go

Convenient back-to-school snack features popular animated preschool series characters
NatureSweet Paw Patrol Cherubs To Go Lunchbox Main Image

Just in time for the new school year, NatureSweet, the largest vertically integrated controlled-environment agricultural company in North America and the No. 1 snacking tomato brand, has added to its healthy snacking lineup NatureSweet Cherubs To Go snack packs featuring the rescue pups from PAW Patrol, the popular animated preschool series produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon. Nestled within each 2.25-ounce container is a handful of washed and ready-to-eat NatureSweet Cherubs tomatoes. The brand created portion-controlled Cherubs To Go to fulfill consumer demand for healthy and convenient snacking, with a breathable seal on each crush-proof package keeping the snacking tomatoes fresh. A 3-pack of the PAW Patrol Cherubs To Go containers retails for a suggested price range of $2.99-$3.99.

Other Popular Products

Kar’s Snack Mix Line with M&M’s

Kar's Nuts M&M's Snack Mixes Teaser

Dave’s Killer Bread Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars

Dave's Killer Bread Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars Teaser

NatureSweet PAW Patrol Cherubs To Go

NatureSweet Paw Patrol Cherubs To Go Teaser

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds