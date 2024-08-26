NatureSweet PAW Patrol Cherubs To Go

Just in time for the new school year, NatureSweet, the largest vertically integrated controlled-environment agricultural company in North America and the No. 1 snacking tomato brand, has added to its healthy snacking lineup NatureSweet Cherubs To Go snack packs featuring the rescue pups from PAW Patrol, the popular animated preschool series produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon. Nestled within each 2.25-ounce container is a handful of washed and ready-to-eat NatureSweet Cherubs tomatoes. The brand created portion-controlled Cherubs To Go to fulfill consumer demand for healthy and convenient snacking, with a breathable seal on each crush-proof package keeping the snacking tomatoes fresh. A 3-pack of the PAW Patrol Cherubs To Go containers retails for a suggested price range of $2.99-$3.99.