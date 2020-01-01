Nature’s Garden Fruit Balls: Immune Booster

Cibo Vita has expanded its popular Nature’s Garden line of products with Fruit Balls: Immune Booster, a way to boost the immune system with vital minerals, vitamins and probiotics. The filling plant-based Fruit Balls are made from coconut flakes, apple juice, date paste, pear purée, strawberry purée, dried cranberries, dried blueberries, dry-roasted almonds and walnuts, dry-roasted sunflower seeds and pepitas, flax seeds, elderberry extract, and Lactobacillus Rhamnosus GG Probiotics, and a five-ball serving offers 5 billions probiotics, 3 grams of protein, 6 grams of fat, 3 grams of fiber, 15 milligrams of zinc, 20 micrograms of vitamin D, 90 milligrams of vitamin C, and 160 calories. A 20-ounce resealable pouch of Fruit Balls: Immune Booster, featuring a generous 70 balls, retails for a suggested $8.98. Cibo Vita is supporting the product with a comprehensive marketing plan that includes advertising on social media, influencer outreach, advertorial TV spots, and the tagline “Immune Boosting Goodness, All in a Ball!”