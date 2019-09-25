Natural Grocers to Open 1st Louisiana Store

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is opening its first-ever store in the state of Louisiana. The store, located at 1925 Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette, will make its official debut on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8:30 a.m., and customers will have the chance to win up to $100 per week in free groceries for six months.

The organic and natural food retailer’s Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakeswill give nine winning customers Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months. Customers can enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the Lafayette store between 7:30 and 8:25 a.m. on Oct. 9. The drawing will take place at 9:00 a.m.

Additionally, the new store’s first 100 customers will receive a free gift bag containing a breakfast recipe, all of the ingredients to make the recipe, and a Natural Grocers kitchen set consisting of an oven mitt and utensils. Other opening-day activities at the Lafayette store will include gluten-free muffin sampling; an ice cream social with nondairy options; and vendor demonstrations throughout the store.

Further, Lafayette customers who sign up for Natural Grocers’ {N}Power rewards program will get a special $2-off coupon to use when they shop.

Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 153 stores in 19 states.