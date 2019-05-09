Natural Grocers Marks Organic Harvest Month

Natural Grocers, which calls itself America’s Organic Headquarters, is promoting its more than 30-year history of selling only 100% organically grown produce with a series of events throughout September in observance of Organic Harvest Month.

The Sept. 7 launch will feature a one-day-only free bag giveaway with any purchase, and an {N}power loyalty program “bounce-back” offer of $5 off any purchase of $55 or more, along with samplings of 100% USDA Certified Organic produce every Saturday, No-Bake Apple Cookie tastings and Saturday afternoon Natural Grocers brand product tastings.

Among the retailer’s other activities are a month-long Organic Farmers Association (OFA) fundraiser, with a $50,000 goal – the third such event in a row that Natural Grocers has held for the organization – and Hot Deals offered Sept. 19-21.

“There are only about 17,000 certified-organic farms in the United States, compared to the more than 2 million conventional farms,” said Natural Grocers EVP Heather Isely. “The Organic Farmers Association supports the organic farmer by elevating their influence on issues that matter to them. Better policy means more opportunities to increase organic acreage and improve the economic viability of organic farming methods, which makes organic farming a more attractive option.”

During September, Natural Grocers shoppers will be able to make contributions to the Kutztown, Pa.-based OFA, a national membership collective of certified-organic farmers supported by the Rodale Institute, at any one of the retailer’s 152 stores.

Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has more than 3,000 employees and operates 152 stores in 19 states.