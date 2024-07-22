Natural Grocers Issues Statement Supporting FDA’s Ban of BVO in Foods

Natural Grocers says it has never carried products containing BVO in its stores because of the company's dedication to improving human health.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has issued a company statement supporting the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent revocation of the rule allowing the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) in food due to concerns about the chemical's adverse health effects.

BVO is a vegetable oil that is modified with bromine. The FDA has regulated BVO as a food additive since the agency removed it from the codified list of Generally Recognized As Safe or “GRAS” substances in 1970. As authorized, it was used in small amounts to keep the citrus flavoring from floating to the top in some beverages, and manufacturers were required to list BVO, or the specific BVO such as brominated soybean oil, in the ingredients list if it was used. According to FDA, few beverages in the United States contain BVO.

[RELATED: Are Consumers Avoiding Processed Foods?]

On July 3, the agency issued a final rule to revoke the regulation allowing the use of BVO in food after the results of studies conducted in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found the potential for adverse health effects in humans, including thyroid problems.

Natural Grocers touts that it has never carried products containing BVO in its stores.

"We have prioritized quality products, nutrition education and consumer transparency since our parents founded this company in 1955," noted Heather Isely, EVP of Natural Grocers. "While all of us at Natural Grocers appreciate the fact that the FDA has revoked the use of brominated vegetable oil in food products, we knew it was a problematic ingredient from the start. Its only purpose was to impact the functionality of the food, not to benefit consumers by being an ingredient that was good for our health and well-being.”