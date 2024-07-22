Natural Grocers Issues Statement Supporting FDA’s Ban of BVO in Foods
The organic and natural grocer claims that chemically modified fats, such as BVO, are often used by the food industry to increase the shelf life of products and to aid in the production of highly processed junk foods and commercial soft drinks, increasing the manufacturer's bottom line at the expense of consumer health.
According to Natural Grocers, grocery retailers have a responsibility to vet the products that they sell in their stores, to protect the health of their shoppers.
In its company statement, Natural Grocers wrote: “Grocery stores play a pivotal position in the food chain, a system that is essential to our health and well-being. Grocery purveyors, whether online and/or brick- and mortar-stores, are the gatekeepers — the marketplace that helps to determine how our food is produced. What is offered for sale drives how our food is grown, processed and what food additives are added to it.
As your neighborhood grocer, we choose to positively impact the way the food in this nation is grown and raised. Others may choose to blindly ride the wave of whatever shortcut is trending. We choose to be responsible for the impact our food choices make every step of the way, from the beginning of every product story to your grocery basket to, eventually, your kitchen table. Others may choose to think it's not their responsibility and sell products that do not represent the most nutritionally sound, environmentally responsible products.
We feel differently.”
FDA’s rule concerning BVO takes effect on Aug. 2. The compliance date for this rule is one year after the effective date to provide the opportunity for manufacturers to reformulate, relabel and deplete the inventory of BVO-containing products before the FDA begins enforcing the final rule.
Meanwhile, the products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils.
A family-operated specialty grocer with 168 stores in 21 states, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.