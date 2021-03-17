Natural Grocers Continues to Support Texas Communities Impacted by Recent Winter Storms

With 25 of its own stores located across Texas, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. continues to provide disaster relief to the Lone Star State following February’s historic winter storms.

Natural Grocers supplied free water, donated to food banks facing a dramatic increase in need and launched the Severe Weather Pay program to provide financial relief to its associates in Texas.

As cities and towns across Texas grappled with water supply issues, Natural Grocers was ready with clean water at no charge to customers. Tapping into their reverse-osmosis water filtration machines, which disinfect water without boiling through an ultraviolet sterilization process, stores were able to provide drinkable water to customers who were without power and water for days.

In the days and weeks following the storm, the retailer also launched a companywide fundraising initiative to support Texas hunger relief programs, raising more than $108,000 for Feeding Texas, a statewide network of local food banks leading an effort to end hunger in the state. From Feb. 22 through March 14, customers donated at the register at 160 stores in 20 states.

"We have ongoing partnerships with food banks in every city and town where we operate because we believe that everyone deserves access to fresh water, high-quality foods and household essentials," said Heather Isely, Natural Grocers' EVP. "When we see a community that needs immediate and focused relief, we heed that call and trust that our customers will show up with us, which they always do."

Due to the severe weather conditions, many businesses in Texas, including Natural Grocers, were faced with potential store closures, adjusted hours, and staff who could not safely get to work. Banding together, the retailer’s good4u Crew members opened as many locations as possible to provide much-needed essentials to their communities throughout the storm and in the days that followed.

In appreciation for employees' enduring community support, the organic and natural grocery retailer developed a Severe Weather Pay program to benefit their Texas Crew. To ensure that crew members were supported throughout the storm, the Severe Weather Pay program included daily bonus pay for those who made it to their stores, and regular hourly pay for time missed when inclement weather caused store closures or made it impossible for employees to safely travel to their stores.

"Our Texas Crew was going through the same hardships as everyone else, and we wanted to make sure they were not required to use paid time off or risk losing wages if they couldn't get in for their shifts or if their store couldn't open," added Isely. "We wanted to show our appreciation to those Crew members who were able to serve their communities and offer world-class customer service through it all."

Kroger Co. also provided a helping hand when historically cold weather hit Texas, including issuing $270,000 in Helping Hands emergency grants to more than 500 associates, partnering with the cities of Dallas and Houston, and supplying drinkable water to local communities and not-for-profit organizations like Harvest Project Food Rescue, Houston Food Bank, Montgomery Food Bank and The Wilkinson Center.

Meanwhile, Natural Grocers recently reported strong earnings growth in its first quarter. Compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the company's net sales in first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended Dec. 31, 2020, increased $35.0 million, or 15.2%, to $265.0 million, driven by a $29.2 million increase in comparable-store sales and a $5.8 million increase in new-store sales.

Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 161 stores in 20 states. The Lakewood, Colorado-based company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100 list.