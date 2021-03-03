Kroger Continues to Support Storm-Ravaged Texas Communities

A few weeks following Texas’ historic winter storm that resulted in lengthy power outages, rolling blackouts and compromised water pipes, The Kroger Co. continues to provide aid to impacted areas — including issuing $270,000 in Helping Hands emergency grants to more than 500 associates, partnering with the cities of Dallas and Houston, and supplying drinkable water to local communities and not-for-profit organizations like Harvest Project Food Rescue, Houston Food Bank, Montgomery Food Bank and The Wilkinson Center.

"Texas is resilient and has weathered many storms — coming out stronger each time," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "Kroger has been there to support Texans every time, always focusing on ensuring our associates and communities have the resources they need to rebuild. I'm especially grateful to our Dallas and Houston store, distribution center, manufacturing, pharmacy and office teams who have worked tirelessly over the past couple of weeks to uplift our associates, customers and communities."

The Kroger Co. Foundation has committed $190,000 to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's Disaster Relief Fund and $180,000 to the Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund, created by Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. Kroger also continues to partner with additional Texas cities to provide critical recovery resources.

The retailer has also made it easy for customers to support relief efforts by providing a donation option during checkout in Dallas-Fort Worth and greater Houston stores, benefiting the American Red Cross, which is supported annually by The Kroger Co. Foundation through $500,000 in funding to back disaster response efforts. Customers can donate to the in-store fundraiser through the end of March.

Kroger operates 109 retail food stores in the Dallas division, while the Kroger Houston division operates more than 100 stores in southeast Texas and Louisiana

"As we continue to recover from this awful crisis, we need an all-hands-on-deck approach from governmental entities, nonprofits and our business community," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. "Kroger has been a wonderful partner for the city of Dallas in the past, and I am grateful for their continued support of our people."

"Recently, as our city was faced with the lowest temperatures seen in years, widespread power outages and homes with no access to water, I witnessed our communities coming together to immediately support each other," added Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "We would like to thank Kroger for their donation of more than 3,000 cases of bottled water to support those in need, and for their donation of $180,000 to the Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund."

Among other retailers, Natural Grocers has stepped up its relief efforts by offering free water in its Texas stores during the height of the crisis. The water was from its stores' reverse-osmosis water filtration machines.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Lakewood, Colorado-based Natural Grocers is No. 94 on The PG 100.