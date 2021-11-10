Natural Delights Mini Medjools

Leading U.S. Medjool date brand Natural Delights has replaced its traditional Date Rolls with Mini Medjools, a snacking line that blends Medjool dates with such other wholesome ingredients as nut butters, seeds, nuts and fruit. Mini Medjools come in a range of flavors: Coconut; Cacao Pecan; Sweet & Salty Almond, featuring sunflower seeds, almonds, dried cranberries, shredded coconut, almond butter and chia seeds; Organic Cranberry Pistachio, containing sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, pistachios, shredded coconut, chia seeds and almond butter; Organic Fruit & Nut, with sunflower seeds, almond butter, shredded coconut, dried cranberries, dried cherries and chia seeds; and Organic Cacao Coconut, offering sunflower seeds, almond butter, cacao powder, shredded coconut, dried cranberries, chia seeds and cacao nibs. The addition of nuts, seeds, almond butter and coconut flakes add healthy fats, fiber, protein, iron and other micronutrients, resulting in a snack with 3-4 grams of fiber and 1-3 grams of protein per serving. Additionally, consumer research found that Mini Medjools outperformed the brand’s former Date Rolls significantly: People were 6% more likely to purchase Mini Medjools because of their convenience and portion size, compared with the larger Date Rolls. All Mini Medjools are 10 ounces, except for Coconut and Sweet & Salty Almond, which are 12 ounces. Conventional SKUs retail for a suggested $5.99, while the organic varieties have a suggested retail price of $6.99.