Nassau County Finally Gets a Supermarket With Arrival of Super Foodtown

Retailer-owned grocery cooperative Allegiance Retail Services LLC is planning to open a new Super Foodtown in East Meadow, N.Y., on March 31.

The new supermarket, which features 15,000 selling square feet, was built from the ground up by Mofeed “Mike” Said, an experienced grocer in the family-owned and -operated space.

East Meadow's Super Foodtown was a year and a half in the making. “The area was underserved by full-service supermarkets,” said Said. “We were thrilled to be able to build a supermarket in a community that offered few local options for quality groceries.” Prior to the construction of the Super Foodtown, the only other option for groceries were local bodegas or supermarkets located outside of the neighborhood.

Located at 625 Merrick Avenue, the new supermarket will feature a full-service deli, a bakery, a cheese island and various prepared meals. Super Foodtown customers will be able to shop traditional product lines as well as new offerings such as fresh expanded produce, natural and organic food, gluten-free products, Rancher’s Legend beef – a steakhouse-quality beef at supermarket prices – and wild-caught seafood.

“Our independent grocers operate family-owned stores which feature products curated for the local population. Mike’s store exemplifies the strength of our cooperative – local ownership, providing great products and service to consumers in their neighborhood. Shoppers will find a great selection in a beautifully designed and well-stocked store,” noted John T. Derderian, president and COO of Allegiance Retail Services.

“To see our vision for this store come to fruition has been amazing. I don’t know who is more excited, us or the community,” added Said.

The Super Foodtown is situated across the street from the popular Apollo Diner and occupies a space that was formerly the New York Sports Club. For those who prefer to shop online, a home shopping and delivery service will be available through the store itself and Instacart.

The grand opening will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. and feature tasting demonstrations throughout the weekend.

Iselin, N.J.-based Allegiance provides independent supermarkets such as Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Morton Williams, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, and Shop n Bag with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label products.