Nando’s PERinaise

Capitalizing on the rising trends of spicy mayonnaise and international flavors, Nando’s, the South African-born restaurant chain known for its signature Peri-Peri sauce, has debuted its PERinaise in the United States. The infused mayo is available in three varieties: Hot (heat level-high); Original (heat level-medium); and Lemon & Herb (heat level-medium). Already a hit in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and its home country, the gluten-free, all-natural, Kosher and Halal condiment comes in a 265-gram (9.3-ounce) squeeze bottle made from 25 percent recycled PET and retails for a suggested range of $3.99-$4.99.