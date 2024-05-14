Already known for its real fruit and veggie smoothies, Naked Brand has now launched a range of lower-sugar smoothies in time for the on-the-go summer season. The line offers 50% less sugar than Naked’s other smoothie products and comes in the following vibrant flavors: Berrylicious, Glorious Greens and Tropical Sunrise. Naked Lower Sugar Smoothies are made with real fruit, including a blend of natural upcycled citrus fibers to provide a sweet taste and smooth texture along with a whopping 9 grams of fiber, including 6 grams of prebiotic fiber to support digestive health. With no sugar added and no preservatives, each bottle contains 150 calories and is Non-GMO Project Verified. A 15.2-fluid-ounce bottle of any flavor retails for a suggested $3.99. Naked Brand is part of Tropicana Brands Group, a joint venture between PAI Partners and PepsiCo.