Naked Lower Sugar Smoothies

Innovative formulation employs citrus fibers
Naked Lower Sugar Smoothies Main Images

Already known for its real fruit and veggie smoothies, Naked Brand has now launched a range of lower-sugar smoothies in time for the on-the-go summer season. The line offers 50% less sugar than Naked’s other smoothie products and comes in the following vibrant flavors: Berrylicious, Glorious Greens and Tropical Sunrise. Naked Lower Sugar Smoothies are made with real fruit, including a blend of natural upcycled citrus fibers to provide a sweet taste and smooth texture along with a whopping 9 grams of fiber, including 6 grams of prebiotic fiber to support digestive health. With no sugar added and no preservatives, each bottle contains 150 calories and is Non-GMO Project Verified. A 15.2-fluid-ounce bottle of any flavor retails for a suggested $3.99. Naked Brand is part of Tropicana Brands Group, a joint venture between PAI Partners and PepsiCo. 

Other Popular Products

Little Sesame Tahini Sauce

Little Sesame Tahini Sauce Teaser

Naked Lower Sugar Smoothies

Naked Lower Sugar Smoothies Teaser

Rich’s Hispanic Portfolio

Richs_Hispanic_Portfolio

For More Details

$3.99

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds