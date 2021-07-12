Naked Infusions Sauces

Following its early 2019 acquisition by The Sacco Group and a complete overhaul and reformulation, organic plant-based brand Naked Infusions is relaunching nationwide with four salsas, three pasta sauces and three hot sauces, all created by local chefs from fresh, simple ingredients. Formulated without onions, vinegar, sugar, or cilantro, the culinary-driven salsas come in Signature Mild, Medium, Extra Hot and Fire Roasted Garlic varieties. The pasta sauces are available in robust Marinara, spicy Calabrian style, and hearty, earthy Wild Mushroom. Packed with such superfoods as turmeric, flax seed and ginger, the vegan, flavor-forward hot sauces offer consumers three varieties: Medium (red jalapeños and roasted Anaheim peppers, finished with smoked paprika, turmeric, ginger, vinegar, and garlic), Hot and Extra Hot (both with added habanero chili). Suggested retail prices are $6.49 for a 6-ounce bottle of any of the hot sauces, $6.99 for a 16-ounce jar of any of the salsas, and $9.99 for a 24-ounce jar of any of the pasta sauces.