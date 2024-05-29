My/Mochi Sorbets

My/Mochi is inviting consumers to chill out this summer with the launch of its first-ever sorbets. The frozen treats enrobe premium sorbets made from real fruit in pillowy mochi dough for a refreshing, light treat with just 70 calories or under per serving. They’re also dairy- and naturally gluten-free, as well as containing zero fat. “Mochi is really becoming a major trend as consumers seek to explore new foods that are rooted in culture, deliver unique eating experiences, and can be a vehicle for different flavors and textures,” noted My/Mochi Chief Marketing Officer Brigette Wolf. “We also know that those with a sweet tooth want lower-calorie, portion-controlled desserts – especially in the summer – so we thought sorbets would be a great addition to our line of joyfully chill treats.” Rolling out in Target stores nationwide, the sorbets retail for around $5.99 per 6-count 7.5-ounce box.