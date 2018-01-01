MyBlu Vaping Device

New from Blu is myBlu, a vaping device featuring a sleek and stylish design that fits in the palm of users’ hands. Long-lasting and boasting a 20-minute USB recharge, the device can be loaded with pre-filled Liquidpods, which feature 11 flavors, each available in three nicotine levels (including nicotine-free). Among the flavors are Magnificent Menthol, Gold Leaf, Polar Mint, Blueberry, Classic Tobacco, Cherry Crush, Vivid Vanilla and Carolina Bold. Its ergonomic design is crafted for comfort and built to perform, while its smooth mouthpiece curves to give a smooth touch and enjoyable vaping experience.