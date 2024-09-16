Our organic oyster mushroom mycelium is grown in our indoor vertical farm, harvested in slabs, and sliced (just like pork belly), not extruded, pressed, or shaped. Made from only five simple ingredients (Organic Oyster Mushroom Mycelium, Organic Sugar, Organic Coconut Oil, Natural Flavor, and Salt). MyBACON is gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free. It’s the true bacon experience: taste, texture, sizzle, and aroma. It's so good, you'll double-check the label to make sure it isn't meat. It's my-cee-lee-yummmmmm!