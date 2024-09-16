 Skip to main content
Sponsored Content

MyBacon

MyBACON, a plant-based bacon grown in our indoor vertical farm harvested in slabs, and sliced (just like pork belly). It's gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free.
MyBacon

Our organic oyster mushroom mycelium is grown in our indoor vertical farm, harvested in slabs, and sliced (just like pork belly), not extruded, pressed, or shaped. Made from only five simple ingredients (Organic Oyster Mushroom Mycelium, Organic Sugar, Organic Coconut Oil, Natural Flavor, and Salt). MyBACON is gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free. It’s the true bacon experience: taste, texture, sizzle, and aroma. It's so good, you'll double-check the label to make sure it isn't meat. It's my-cee-lee-yummmmmm! 

Other Popular Products

MyBacon

MyBacon

Sweet P’s Bake Shop® Cake Bites

Sweet_Ps_BakeShop_CakeBites

Pure Bliss Organic by Similac

Abbott Pure Bliss by Similac Organic Teaser

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds