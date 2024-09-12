Founded by single mom and former KIND Snacks exec Lindsay Hancock, My Better Batch is a premium cookie mix brand that aims to transform holiday baking with easy three-step mixes made with simple, clean, non-GMO ingredients, delivering true homemade taste in minutes – no time-consuming hard work required. The product line is available in four popular varieties, each promising to deliver what the brand calls “wow-worthy” treats: Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix, Chocolate Chunk Cookie Mix, Celebration Cookie Mix and Classic Sugar Cookie Mix. A 16-ounce box of any mix variety retails for a suggested $7.99.