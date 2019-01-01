Developed to meet rising consumer demand for premium pizza sauces, Mutti , Italy’s No. 1 tomato brand has launched Mutti Sauces for Pizza The sauces pay tribute to three Italian cities, each famous for their distinct ingredients and flavors. Crafted in Italy using fresh ingredients, the line’s varieties are Positano (with Garlic & Oregano), inspired by the flavors of the Amalfi coast, where fresh, sun-ripened tomatoes are blended with bursts of savory garlic and oregano; Napoli (with Fresh Basil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil), an homage to the Margherita pizza of Napoli with its classic combination of vine-ripened tomatoes and aromatic basil; and Parma (with Parmigiano Reggiano), a nod to one of the city’s most famous foods, pairing Mutti tomatoes with aged Parmigiano Reggiano DOP cheese. All of the sauces feature 100 percent Italian non-GMO tomatoes, with no added sugar, additives, or preservatives, and the Positano and Napoli varieties are vegan. A 14-ounce jar has a suggested retail price of $5.99.