Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Probiotic Cleaners

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day’s line of Probiotic Cleaners is an innovative addition not only to the household cleaning space, but to the rapidly growing probiotics industry at large. As consumer desires for increasingly effective cleaning products have grown over the past few years, Mrs. Meyer’s sought to further develop its cleaning portfolio while remaining a trusted source for thoughtfully chosen ingredients. Inspired by the power of probiotics found in nature, the line aims to provide a deep clean using proprietary probiotic technology – probiotic micro-helpers that employ enzymes to naturally break down soils and stains within the home, similar to the process that occurs in composting. After cleaning, the probiotics settle onto surface nooks and crannies and keep working when they come into contact with dirt and grime, continuing to clean microscopically – even after consumers have stopped scrubbing – for up to seven days. The Probiotic line, which is available in the brand’s popular Lavender and Lemon Verbena scents, consists of Multi-Surface Cleaner, retailing for a suggested $5.99 per 16-ounce bottle; dilutable Multi-Surface Concentrate, retailing for a suggested $14.99 per 32-ounce bottle; preventive Drain Cleaner, retailing for a suggested $11.99 per 32-ounce bottle; and Daily Shower Cleaner, retailing for a suggested $5.99 per 16-ounce bottle. Mrs. Meyer’s is a brand of SC Johnson.