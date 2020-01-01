Mrs. Freshley’s Deluxe Co-Branded Baked Goods

Snack cake brand Mrs. Freshley’s has rolled out three co-branded individually wrapped baked goods in collaboration with CPG icons Hershey’s, Reese’s and Oreo. Deluxe Hershey’s Triple Chocolate Cakes are filled with crème and made with real Hershey’s cocoa, Deluxe Reese’s Peanut Butter Flavored Cupcakes feature peanut butter-flavored icing and a Reese’s peanut butter filling, and Deluxe Oreo Mini Brownies contain real Oreo cookie pieces and come in six individually wrapped sets of three, for a total of 18. A 6-count box of any of the treats retails for a suggested $2.86.