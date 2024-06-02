Mrs. Butterworth’s Dunkin‘ Glazed Donut Flavored Syrup

Syrup purveyor Mrs. Butterworth’s, part of Conagra Brands Inc., has joined forces with Dunkin‘ to offer Mrs. Butterworth’s Dunkin‘ Glazed Donut Flavored Pancake Syrup. The thick, rich, evocatively flavored syrup aims to add an unexpected dimension to breakfast pancakes or waffles, as well as to such less obvious foods as yogurt, oatmeal and biscuits. Developed with Dunkin‘ culinary experts, the product captures the sweet vanilla flavor notes of Dunkin’s beloved fried glazed doughnut. A 24-ounce bottle has a suggested retail price of $4.19.