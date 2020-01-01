Mr Lee’s Pure Foods, the U.K. line of gourmet instant rice noodles in a cup, is now available in the United States. The brand sought and acquired USDA approval to set up U.S. manufacturing in California. Featuring a home-style appearance, freeze-dried proteins and vegetables for locked-in nutritional goodness, and air-dried rice noodles with no palm oil, reduced saturated fats and no hydrogenated fats, the gluten-free line also has no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and MSG, as well as being low in sodium, sugar and calories. The noodles, which are ready in three minutes with the addition of hot water, come in four authentic recipes: Coconut Chicken Curry, Tai Chi Chicken, Hong Kong Street-Style Beef and vegan Zen Garden Vegetable. An approximately 2-ounce 100% recyclable plastic/cardboard composite cup with no plastic packets included retails for a suggested $3.99 at Whole Foods Market.