Inspired by “Jurassic World,” the latest entry in the blockbuster film franchise from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Mother’s Cookies has launched its first-ever chocolatey cookie: Dynamite Dinosaurs. Available nationwide, the baked chocolate cookies are coated in blue and green vanilla-flavored frosting and topped with celebratory orange and black sprinkles. Each cookie shape resembles the fierce yet fun dinosaurs from “Jurassic World,” including Pteranodon, Tyrannosaurus Rex, Brachiosaurus and Triceratops. A 9-ounce resealable pouch of Dynamite Dinosaurs retails for a suggested $3.79. Founded in 1914 and famous for its iconic frosted animal cookies, Mother’s Cookies is a brand of The Ferrero Group.