Montchevre Topped Goat Cheese Line

A 2022 “Editors Pick,” the Montchevre® Topped Line brings innovative goat cheese offerings to consumers who love easy, elevated snacking and entertaining solutions. In this new line, gourmet sweet and savory ingredients top the Montchevre® brand’s original creamy cheese, making it easy for consumers to bring artisanal restaurant-quality compotes home to accompany their fan favorite goat cheese. The unique flavors of cranberry port, and roasted red pepper offer a satisfying solution for both sweet and savory palates, while the packaging allows for easy portability and serving anytime, anywhere — simply unwrap, flip, and serve. These versatile snacks and accompaniments, are ideal for dipping, spreading, and melting, and can be served alongside vegetables, fruit, bread, crackers and more.

The sweet topping of Montchevre® Topped Cranberry Port pairs beautifully with a dry glass of prosecco to counterbalance the sweet notes of the cranberry, while graham crackers, shortbread, or moderately sweet foods pair perfectly as dipping vessels.

The Montchevre® Topped Roasted Red Pepper flavor pairs well with light and white wines like Sauvignon Blanc, and light red wines, such as Pinot Noir. The savory flavor profile welcomes food pairings like seasoned crackers and vegetables to balance the cheese and give it more herbal notes.