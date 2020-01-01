Change how you think about your merchandising displays. ModoShelf™ is a revolutionary shelving system that's the answer to the problem of bacteria-ridden shelves, allowing you to easily maintain the cleanliness of your produce.

The good news? ModoShelf is the only NSF Certified shelving on the market. ModoShelf has removable antimicrobial ABS tiles that are 100% dishwasher safe. The system protects and showcases a variety of food while preventing bacterial growth.

You know you need a system that is easy to clean, adaptable, and saves maintenance time – ModoShelf is antimicrobial, labor-saving, and customizable for your needs.