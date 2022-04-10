To meet the needs of health-conscious consumers, tortilla and wrap brand Mission Foods has introduced Zero Net Carbs Tortillas that also contain zero sugar, as well as being keto-certified, high in fiber and low in calories. Made with high-quality ingredients, the product line comes in two varieties: Original and Sundried Tomato Basil, the latter featuring zesty sundried tomatoes and fresh basil flavors. The launch is particularly timely, as consumer research reveals that more than half of shoppers are seeking foods with less sugar, and more than a third are looking for fewer carbohydrates on nutrition labels. Mission Zero Net Carbs Tortillas have a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 8.89-ounce bag of 14 tortillas. The launch builds on the success of the company’s gluten-free Almond Flour and Cauliflower Flour tortillas, which both debuted in 2021.