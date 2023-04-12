MingsBings Meat-Filled Bings

Created by “Iron Chef” Ming Tsai, frozen crunchy wrap line MingsBings has now expanded to include better-for-you meat-filled bings (a kind of Chinese crepe) made with at least 20% vegetables. The meat- and chicken-based bings maintain Chef Tsai’s philosophy of veggie-forward eating, with a higher vegetable count to reduce cholesterol, fat, and calories, versus traditional frozen handheld options. MingsBings’ four latest flavors are Cheeseburger, Ham & Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, and Supreme Pizza. Like their plant-based counterparts, the meat-based Bings are gluten- and nut-free, allergen-friendly, and air fryer-ready. The suggested retail price for any variety of meat-filled bings is $6.99 per 9-ounce box of two bings. Meanwhile, to reflect its journey from plant-based brand into the broader better-for-you category, MingsBings has launched a brand redesign including an updated logo, refreshed packaging and a redesigned website.