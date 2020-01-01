Milo’s Tea Label Redesign

Milo’s Tea Co., maker of the best-selling tea item in the United States, has unveiled an updated label on its packaging. The redesigned label reflects the heritage of the brand and highlights what’s important to today’s consumers: being made in the U.S.A.; simple, natural ingredients, including real tea leaves; and homemade taste. When creating the label, Milo’s invested heavily in quantitative and qualitative consumer research, including in-store intercepts. The company also made use of the latest packaging research technologies, such as visual attention analysis, to develop the final label design. The resulting label features iconography and messaging communicating to shoppers the qualities unique to Milo’s products. Along with the updated front label, the company has added a back label on its gallon and half-gallon products that tells the Milo’s story and illustrates the brand’s difference as a Certified Women-Owned Business that uses Zero Waste-certified, BPA-free containers and donates 1% of its annual profits. A 128-fluid-ounce (gallon) jug retails for a suggested $2.89, a 64-fluid-ounce (half-gallon) jug has a suggested retail price of $1.89, and a 20-fluid-ounce bottle goes for a suggested 99 cents.