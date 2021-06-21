Milo's Famous Sweet Tea 6 Pack

Attract consumers who are on-the-go and looking for a 100% Natural, high quality beverage with this NEW multi-serve item. Milo's Tea Company, the #1 brand in the Refrigerated Tea Category across the nation, has the perfect, refreshing item for summer: a 6-pack of Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea in convenient 12 oz. bottles. Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea is made with just three simple ingredients: filtered water, pure cane sugar and fresh brewed tea, with no added colors or preservatives.