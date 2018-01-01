Milkadamia Macadamia Nut Milk Alternative

Milkadamia is a non-GMO and both gluten- and soy-free brand of milk and creamer alternatives made from macadamia nuts. It is made from raw, never-roasted nuts, is an excellent source of vitamins D and B12, and contains 50 percent more calcium than 2 percent dairy milk. With a smooth flavor and creamy texture, the product is suitable as an alternative to milk in recipes, and the nuts it is made from are regeneratively farmed with techniques that create new soil and conserve water. Current varieties include Original, Unsweetened and Unsweetened Vanilla in both shelf-stable and chilled options, as well as the Latte Da barista blend.