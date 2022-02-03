Mikey’s Plant-Based Breakfast Pockets

Mikey’s, a creator of better-for-you, quality-ingredient frozen pockets, tortillas and English muffins, has now teamed with plant-based egg maker Just Egg to launch a line of Plant-Based Breakfast Pockets in two savory flavors: Breakfast Scramble, filled with fluffy scrambled Just Egg along with veggies and melty plant-based cheese, and Tex-Mex Breakfast, containing scrambled Just Egg and black beans, veggies and taco seasoning. Like all of Mikey’s frozen pockets, both varieties of the latest line are Certified Gluten Free and free of dairy and soy. The ready-in-minutes plant-based breakfast pockets join Mikey’s rapidly growing portfolio of vegan options, including the brand’s recently launched Meaty Marinara and Spicy Southwest plant-based pockets made with Beyond Meat, and will be the first vegan breakfast options from Mikey’s when they arrive at retail in April. Both breakfast pockets have a suggested retail price of $6.99 per 8-ounce two-pack.