Mighty Pop

Beverage billed as 1st soda containing pre-, pro- and postbiotics
Mighty Pop Main Image

Incubated by global bev tech company Beliv, which currently manages 52 brands in 35 countries, Mighty Pop bills itself as the first soda containing pre-, pro- and postbiotics. The USDA-certified organic, gut-healthy and immune-boosting beverage comes in four flavors: Orange Vanilla, Strawberry Hibiscus, Berry Lime and Pineapple Grapefruit. Each 12-ounce can of agave-sweetened Mighty Pop provides 1 billion live probiotic cultures; 3 grams of prebiotic fiber from sustainably sourced and certified carbon-neutral acacia plants; postbiotics that help positively modulate the microbiome and support immune health; just 3 grams of sugar; and only 30 calories. The suggested retail price is $2.99 per can. Mighty Pop joins Beliv’s roster of beverage brands available in the U.S. market across various categories, among them Petit (nectar), Oca (organic plant-based energy), Güitig (volcanic sparkling water), Big Easy (kombucha and functional shots), and High Brew (cold-brew coffee).

Other Popular Products

Entenmann’s Little Bites Cinnamon Buns Muffins

Entenmann's Little Bites Cinnamon Buns Muffins Teaser

Happy Egg Co. Free Range Eggs 18-Count Cartons

Happy Egg Co 18-Count Combo Teaser

Mighty Pop

Mighty Pop Teaser

For More Details

$2.99

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds