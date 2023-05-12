Incubated by global bev tech company Beliv, which currently manages 52 brands in 35 countries, Mighty Pop bills itself as the first soda containing pre-, pro- and postbiotics. The USDA-certified organic, gut-healthy and immune-boosting beverage comes in four flavors: Orange Vanilla, Strawberry Hibiscus, Berry Lime and Pineapple Grapefruit. Each 12-ounce can of agave-sweetened Mighty Pop provides 1 billion live probiotic cultures; 3 grams of prebiotic fiber from sustainably sourced and certified carbon-neutral acacia plants; postbiotics that help positively modulate the microbiome and support immune health; just 3 grams of sugar; and only 30 calories. The suggested retail price is $2.99 per can. Mighty Pop joins Beliv’s roster of beverage brands available in the U.S. market across various categories, among them Petit (nectar), Oca (organic plant-based energy), Güitig (volcanic sparkling water), Big Easy (kombucha and functional shots), and High Brew (cold-brew coffee).