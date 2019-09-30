Midwest Dairy Names Molly Pelzer CEO

Midwest Dairy, which represents 7,000 dairy families across the region, has selected Molly Pelzer as the organization’s next CEO. Pelzer, currently the organization’s chief experience officer, succeeds outgoing CEO Lucas Lentsch effective Oct. 1.

“Given her leadership experience and longstanding commitment to dairy farmers and the dairy checkoff program, Molly embodies everything we want in Midwest Dairy’s next leader,” said Allen Merrill, chairman of the St. Paul, Minn.-based association’s board of directors. “We’re excited to see how she leads our organization as we fulfill our vision and mission to bring dairy to life and give consumers an excellent dairy experience.”

Having joined Midwest Dairy in 1984, Pelzer has held various executive leadership roles. In her most recent position, she headed the development of the organization’s strategic priorities. Before Midwest Dairy, she worked with the Midland Dairy Association, as well as Dairy Council Inc., both former checkoff organizations that are now part of the Midwest Dairy region. A registered dietitian, Pelzer brings to her newest role proven experience in developing programs and resources to help Midwest Dairy continue its focus on consumer-centric goals to drive sales and increase consumer trust in dairy.

“I am proud and humbled to represent dairy farmers and Midwest Dairy staff as we continue to work with our partners to increase sales and trust in dairy and reinforce the importance of dairy foods and dairy farming to our communities” said Pelzer, the organization’s third CEO in its 19 years of existence. “I am eager to continue to build strong relationships with dairy farmers, industry leaders and partners as we continue to maximize the investment dairy farmers make in their checkoff organization.”

Lentsch is leaving Midwest Dairy to take on a leadership role with Rosemont, Ill.-based Dairy Management Inc.