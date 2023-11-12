Miche Mix Michelada Mixer

Product offers easy way to add authentic Mexican flavor to beer
Miche Mix Michelada Mixer Main Image

The first company to bottle the authentic michelada mix and the No. 1 seller in Mexico, Miche Mix, is now launching its product in the United States. Miche Mix’s recipe, specifically formulated to pair with beer, contains real lime, chile de arbol, and locally sourced Mexican spices and herbs, but absolutely no tomato juice, offering a clean ingredient panel and a bold flavor profile in the mixer category. One ounce of Miche Mix can be combined easily with a 16- to 20-ounce beer, best served chilled or over ice, offering a fun way to spice up and elevate a consumer’s favorite beer.  Expected to roll out on shelves at retailers across the United States in 2024, Miche Mix retails for a suggested $12.99 per 16.9-ounce glass bottle.

Other Popular Products

Reser’s Main St Bistro Twice Baked Potatoes

Reser's Main St Bistro Twice Baked Potatoes Teaser

Miche Mix Michelada Mixer

Miche Mix Michelada Mixer Teaser

Divine Crispy Thins

Divine Crispy Thins Chocolate Teaser

For More Details

$12.99

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds