Miche Mix Michelada Mixer

The first company to bottle the authentic michelada mix and the No. 1 seller in Mexico, Miche Mix, is now launching its product in the United States. Miche Mix’s recipe, specifically formulated to pair with beer, contains real lime, chile de arbol, and locally sourced Mexican spices and herbs, but absolutely no tomato juice, offering a clean ingredient panel and a bold flavor profile in the mixer category. One ounce of Miche Mix can be combined easily with a 16- to 20-ounce beer, best served chilled or over ice, offering a fun way to spice up and elevate a consumer’s favorite beer. Expected to roll out on shelves at retailers across the United States in 2024, Miche Mix retails for a suggested $12.99 per 16.9-ounce glass bottle.