Michael Angelo’s Pasta Sauces

Best known as a producer of frozen Italian-inspired meals, Michael Angelo’s is now entering the sauce aisle with the launch of clean-label Michael Angelo's Pasta Sauce, available in four homemade-style varieties based on recipes from the founders’ Sicilian grandmother: Nonna’s Secret Marinara, made with naturally sweet, vine-ripened tomatoes that are slow-simmered to achieve the ideal flavor and texture; Nonna’s Secret Tomato Basil, consisting of the marinara sauce with the addition of basil; Nonna’s Secret Roasted Garlic, combining the slow-simmered tomatoes with kettle-roasted garlic; and Nonna’s Secret Spicy Marinara, featuring a special blend of spices to provide just the right amount of heat. The sauces are made with fewer than 10 ingredients, and, unlike many other jarred sauces, contain no tomato paste or added sugars. Michael Angelo’s Pasta Sauce line is now available exclusively at select Walmart locations nationwide at a retail price of $4.48 per 24-ounce jar. As the brand looks for ways to reach new customers, it may consider expanding to additional retailers.