Packaged vegetable supplier Mann Packing Co. Inc. has teamed with premium-quality ready-to-eat Jordanian food brand Mezete to help bring awareness to the latter’s convenient hummus line. Offering authentic Eastern Mediterranean flavors, Mezete products contain natural ingredients with no preservatives, but are long-lasting and don’t require refrigeration. After two decades of extensive research and development, the brand was able to create hummus with an 18-month shelf life without the use of preservatives, even when the product is stored in ambient temperatures, thanks to ultra heat treatment (UHT)-based aseptic technology. Mezete On the Go Hummus packs including breadsticks come in five flavors enriched with 30% tahini: Sundried Tomatoes, Zesty Mixed Herbs, Fire Roasted Red Pepper, Red Hot Chili and Classic Authentic Recipe. A 92-gram (3.25-ounce) pack retails for a suggested $2.50. Mezete is a brand of Kasih Food Production Co.