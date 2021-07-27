Meritage Coffee is a Premier level, 100% Organic and Fair Trade Certified, brand.

Using only the highest grade available for coffee, Grade 1, otherwise known as “Specialty” Grade. Through the separate roasting of distinct single origin beans and then artfully blending those separate roasts and beans together, Meritage Coffee achieves a flavor profile that is uniquely balanced, yet richer and fuller across the palate all while remaining true to the nuances of each bean’s origin.

The ongoing, deliberative prioritization of at home coffee combined with continued growth in demand for Organic and Fair Trade Certified products, has driven incredible growth for premier quality, yet affordable indulgences like Meritage Coffee. Visit our website www.meritagecoffee.com to learn more or look for us at your local retailer.