Mercato Arrives in Houston

Mercato, an e-commerce platform created for independent grocers and specialty food stores, has formally rolled out in the metropolitan Houston market. The company connects shoppers to more than 1,000 independently owned grocery stores and specialty markets in states across the nation, with an established presence in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia.

“We’re very excited to launch in Houston, one of the largest and most diverse cities in the country,” said Bobby Brannigan, founder and CEO of San Diego-based Mercato. “Houston is home to hundreds of high-quality independent food purveyors, from Asian grocers along Bellaire Boulevard to specialty cheese shops in the Heights. In the weeks and months ahead, we look forward to partnering with independent grocers across the city to facilitate online ordering and delivery and to foster connections between stores and their customers.”

Mercato equips merchants with a clean and seamless online ordering and delivery function, as well as with robust e-commerce reporting and analytics. Houston grocers making use of the platform include Airline Seafood, in Montrose, and Subhlaxmi Grocers, in the Mahatma Gandhi District.

Houstonians ordering via Mercato can shop for items from various stores within a 20-mile radius. Shoppers have the choice of paying a delivery fee per order or they can join Mercato Green, which enables unlimited delivery starting at $8 per month.