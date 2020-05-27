Meijer’s Rick Keyes Becomes NACDS Chairman

Added Anderson, “NACDS also appreciates the willingness of Colleen Lindholz – another brilliant industry leader – to step up and fulfill expanded responsibilities as vice chair for the benefit of the membership.”

“NACDS directly supports the ability of its members to effectively serve the public as both pharmacies and health-and-wellness destinations,” noted Keyes. “NACDS also plays an equally vital role in serving as a force multiplier of retailer and supplier collaboration, which helps meet the constantly evolving needs of customers and patients. This work is important every day, and has never been more important than now, when we are responding aggressively to COVID-19. I am enthusiastic about working with the entire NACDS board of directors, the organization’s members and the NACDS staff in this mission-critical work.”

Arlington, Virginia-based NACDS represents traditional drug stores, supermarkets and mass merchants with pharmacies. Chains operate almost 40,000 pharmacies, and organization’s 80 chain member companies include regional chains, with a minimum of four stores, and national companies.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,757 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in the United States. Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens operates 9,277 drug stores, with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. The company is No. 4 on The PG 100. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 19 on The PG 100.